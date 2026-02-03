Blue Jackets Goalie Prospect Named WHL Goalie Of The Month

2024 Second Round Pick Evan Gardner was named the Mary Brown’s Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for January.
Gardner went 6-2-0-0 with a 2.04 GAA, .937 save percentage, and had one shutout.
Per a WHL press release, Gardner ranks among the WHL leaders in shutouts (three; T-1st), minutes played (2,014; second), save percentage (.911; fifth), saves (919; sixth), and wins (19; T-6th).
Gardner signed his ELC in March of 2025 and played one game for the AHL Cleveland Monsters last season.
Gardner will be eligible for the Monsters after this season, as he just turned 20.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.