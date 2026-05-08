Blue Jackets Have Clear Move To Make With Charlie Coyle

It is clear that the Blue Jackets should be making this move with Charlie Coyle.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the off-season with several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Charlie Coyle is among their most notable ones.
When looking at how well Coyle performed for the Blue Jackets this season, it is clear that they should be looking to re-sign him. He proved to be a fantastic fit on their roster, and he is exactly the kind of veteran forward they should try to keep around as they aim to be a playoff team next season.
In 82 games this season with the Blue Jackets, Coyle recorded 20 goals, 38 assists, and 58 points. With numbers like these, he gave the Blue Jackets strong secondary offensive production.
Coyle's strong all-around play made him find a home on both the Blue Jackets' power play and penalty kill this season, too. Due to this, there is no question that he was a major part of Columbus' roster.
If the Blue Jackets end up losing Coyle through free agency, he would not be an easy player for them to replace. This is especially so when noting that this year's free agency class does not offer many notable options down the middle.
With all of this, the Blue Jackets should work hard to keep Coyle in Columbus. Let's see if they can successfully do that from here.