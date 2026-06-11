Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target In Kings Gritty Center

Should the Blue Jackets look to add Scott Laughton this summer?
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be a team to keep an eye on this summer. After missing the playoffs following a tough finish to the campaign, it would not be surprising if they look to make some additions this off-season.
One way that the Blue Jackets should be looking to improve their depth is through the free agent market. One pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to pursue this summer if they hit the market is Los Angeles Kings center Scott Laughton.
The Blue Jackets could use another solid all-around center on their roster, and this will be even more of the case if they lose captain Boone Jenner this off-season. Because of this, if Laughton ends up testing free agency, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets.
Laughton would provide the Blue Jackets with a heart-and-soul center who plays a heavy game, kills penalties, and can chip in a bit of offense when playing at his best. When looking at the Blue Jackets' current roster, he would have the potential to be a nice fit in their bottom six if signed.
Laughton is also known for being a good leader, which certainly adds to his appeal. With the Blue Jackets looking to take that next step and be a playoff team again, bringing in a well-respected leader like Laughton would have the potential to benefit them nicely.
In 64 games this season split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kings, Laughton posted 13 goals, seven assists, 20 points, and 121 hits. However, he also recorded at least 30 points in his four previous seasons, so he has the potential to bounce back offensively in the right situation. He showed this after being traded to Los Angeles, too, as he had five goals and eight points in 21 games with the Pacific Division club.
Nevertheless, with the Blue Jackets needing a bit more forward depth and bite in their lineup, it would make sense for them to consider bringing in Laughton on a short-term deal. It will be interesting to see if they pursue him from here.
In 745 career NHL games over 13 seasons split between the Philadelphia Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Kings, Laughton has recorded 121 goals, 168 assists, 289 points, and 1,440 hits.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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