Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target In Kings Gritty Center

In 64 games this season split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kings, Laughton posted 13 goals, seven assists, 20 points, and 121 hits. However, he also recorded at least 30 points in his four previous seasons, so he has the potential to bounce back offensively in the right situation. He showed this after being traded to Los Angeles, too, as he had five goals and eight points in 21 games with the Pacific Division club.