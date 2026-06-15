Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target In Penguins Breakout Defenseman

The Blue Jackets should consider pursuing this Penguins defenseman if he tests free agency.
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to add to their roster this off-season. After missing the playoffs due to a rough finish to the season, it is clear that they should be aiming to make some upgrades to their group.
One specific area that the Blue Jackets should look to improve this off-season is their defensive depth. When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea stands out as an interesting potential target for them to consider.
Shea is coming off a career year with the Penguins, as he recorded six goals, 29 assists, 35 points, and a plus-30 rating in 80 games. This was after he had two goals and five points in 39 games with the Penguins during the 2024-25 season, so it is clear that he had a breakout year for Pittsburgh this campaign.
If the Blue Jackets signed Shea, he could slot nicely on their bottom pairing but could also move up the lineup when needed. He would also give them another option to consider for their penalty kill because of his steady defensive play.
Shea's age also adds to his appeal, as he is 29 years old. With this, he is right in his prime and could be a solid player for the Blue Jackets to bring in on a multi-year contract.
Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets' blueline needing a boost, bringing in a defenseman who just had a strong year like Shea is worth some consideration. However, given how well he just played for the Penguins this season, it is very possible that Pittsburgh could re-sign him before July 1. However, if he does hit the market next month, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jackets end up making a push for him.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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