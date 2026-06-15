Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target In Penguins Breakout Defenseman

Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets' blueline needing a boost, bringing in a defenseman who just had a strong year like Shea is worth some consideration. However, given how well he just played for the Penguins this season, it is very possible that Pittsburgh could re-sign him before July 1. However, if he does hit the market next month, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jackets end up making a push for him.