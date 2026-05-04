Blue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In 33-Goal Winger

Should the Blue Jackets take a chance on this winger?
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to boost their roster during the off-season. After how poorly they finished off the 2025-26 season, it would not be surprising if they shake up their group a bit this summer.
This year's free-agent market is not the strongest compared to recent years. While this is the case, the Blue Jackets still could have some interesting options to consider to help improve their forward group.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Pittsburgh Penguins winger Anthony Mantha stands out as an intriguing potential option for the Blue Jackets to consider.
Mantha showed this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins that he is still plenty capable of being an impactful forward in the NHL. In 81 games this season with the Penguins, he set new career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets' top nine if signed.
When looking at the Blue Jackets' current roster, Mantha could slot nicely on their top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. Yet, he would also be an option for Columbus' second line or third line if brought in due to his versatility. Because of this, he could be a good player for the Blue Jackets to bring in as they look to take that next step.
Mantha would also give the Blue Jackets another skilled winger to work with on their power play, which is never a bad thing.
However, a Mantha signing would also come with some risk for the Blue Jackets. Mantha has had some injury trouble in the past, and it is hard to say for certain that he would replicate his 2025-26 offensive production with Columbus next season.
Yet, even if Mantha fell back down to Earth a bit next season, he has been a very solid player throughout his career. The 6-foot-5 forward has recorded at least 23 goals and 44 points four times over his career. Thus, at a minimum, he would certainly give the Blue Jackets more secondary offensive production if brought in.
Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets needing more scoring, it would make sense for them to bring in Mantha on a short-term deal. The 31-year-old forward could be a strong addition to their group, and it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jackets end up signing him from here.