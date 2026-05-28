Blue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In Kraken Forward

The Blue Jackets should consider making a push for this Kraken forward if he tests the market.
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to add to their forward group this off-season. This is especially so if they are unable to re-sign pending unrestricted forwards (UFAs) like Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner.
When looking at the forwards who could hit the market on July 1, Seattle Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz stands out as an intriguing option for the Blue Jackets to consider.
If the Blue Jackets signed Schwartz, he would give them a solid veteran forward who has a Stanley Cup on his resume. This would not be a bad thing at all for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to take that next step and get back into the playoffs next season.
Schwartz is still a solid middle-six forward at this point in his career who is capable of providing decent secondary offensive production. In 50 games this season with the Kraken, veteran forward recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points, and a plus-5 rating. This is after he had 26 goals and 49 points in 81 games for the Kraken during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, Schwartz could be a nice fit in the Blue Jackets' top nine if successfully signed.
Schwartz is also known for his solid two-way play. Because of this, he would provide the Blue Jackets with a player who can play on both their power play and penalty kill if signed.
At 33 years old, Schwartz is a player who the Blue Jackets would be wise to sign to a short-term deal if they are interested. While this is the case, he would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Blue Jackets as they look for better results next season.
Schwartz just completed his five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Kraken. With this, the 15-year veteran had a $5.5 million cap hit. If the Blue Jackets could get him to Columbus at an AAV a bit below that, it would certainly be something that the Metropolitan Division club should consider.
Overall, with the Blue Jackets' forward group needing a bit more offense and experience, Schwartz could be a solid addition to their group. It will be interesting to see if they end up targeting him this summer, but the fit looks good on paper.
In 861 career NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues and Kraken, Schwartz has recorded 233 goals, 320 assists, 553 points, and a plus-28 rating.