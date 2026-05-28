Blue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In Kraken Forward

Schwartz is still a solid middle-six forward at this point in his career who is capable of providing decent secondary offensive production. In 50 games this season with the Kraken, veteran forward recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points, and a plus-5 rating. This is after he had 26 goals and 49 points in 81 games for the Kraken during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, Schwartz could be a nice fit in the Blue Jackets' top nine if successfully signed.