Blue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In Oilers Defender

Should the Blue Jackets look to sign Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy?
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be on the hunt for another defenseman this off-season. Their right side, in particular, could use a boost. This is especially so if they end up not re-signing veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson before July 1.
If the Blue Jackets want to add a steady defensive defenseman who can jump up in the top four, Edmonton Oilers blueliner Connor Murphy stands out as an interesting potential option for them.
Murphy is not the flashiest of players, but he is a reliable stay-at-home defenseman who can also kill penalties. Due to this, he would have the potential to be a nice addition for a Blue Jackets team that is looking to take that next step during the 2026-27 season.
If the Blue Jackets signed Murphy, he could slot nicely on their bottom pairing at a minimum. However, he could also compete for top-four minutes, as he has shown during his career that he can handle playing a more significant role.
Murphy appeared in 80 games this season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, where he had five goals, 12 assists, 17 points, 71 penalty minutes, 90 hits, and 138 blocks. Overall, the big right-shot defenseman once again provided grit and steady defensive play this season. With this, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets if signed.
Murphy just completed his four-year, $17.6 million contract, where he had a $4.4 million AAV. With the salary cap going up and NHL teams always valuing big right-shot defensemen who play with an edge, it would not be surprising if Murphy ends up making a similar amount per season on his next deal.
Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets needing help on the right side of their blueline, Murphy would be a good player for them to add to their roster. While he is not a star, he plays a smart game defensively and could thrive on a team that is looking to take that next step like the Blue Jackets. On a two- to three-year contract, the 33-year-old defenseman would make sense to bring in for Columbus.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Murphy this summer. The Oilers certainly could look to keep him around, but if he hits the market, he should be one of the players who the Blue Jackets consider making a push for this summer.