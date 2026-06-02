Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Oilers Forward

Should the Blue Jackets target Jason Dickinson if he hits the free agent market?
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to improve their roster after their disappointing finish to the 2025-26 season. Due to their struggles down the stretch, they missed the playoffs. Now, they are going to be a team to watch very closely this summer because of it.
The Blue Jackets have multiple areas on their roster that they should be looking to boost this off-season. Among them is their bottom six, as they could use more forward depth.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Edmonton Oilers forward Jason Dickinson is a forward who would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Blue Jackets.
If the Blue Jackets signed Dickinson, he could slot nicely on their third or fourth line. Furthermore, due to his strong defensive play, he would give the Oilers another impactful penalty kill to work with.
Another appealing factor about Dickinson is his experience and leadership qualities. With this, he would have the potential to be a good mentor for the Blue Jackets' younger players if successfully signed.
Dickinson appeared in 64 games this season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, where he recorded seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points, 50 blocks, and 85 hits. With numbers like these, he is capable of providing a little bit of offense in addition to some grit. With this, he could be a solid pickup for a Blue Jackets club that could use a boost in its bottom six.
On a short-term deal, Dickinson would be a player worth bringing in for the Blue Jackets. This is especially so if the Blue Jackets are unable to re-sign captain Boone Jenner this off-season, who is also a pending UFA.
Yet, when noting that Dickinson proved to be a solid pickup for the Oilers this season, it would not be surprising if they looked to re-sign him. However, if he ends up not staying put with the Oilers and tests free agency, he is a player who the Blue Jackets should consider pursuing this summer.
In 566 career NHL games over 11 seasons, Dickinson has recorded 75 goals, 97 assists, 172 points, 463 blocks, and 869 hits.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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