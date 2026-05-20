Blue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In Sharks Defender

However, if Ferraro ends up hitting the free-agent market and the Blue Jackets target him im, they would need to offer him a pretty high payday to successfully land him. This is because Ferraro is a legitimate top-four defenseman and one of the top pending UFAs heading into the summer. Because of this, interest in his services will be incredibly high, and this only helps raise his value. With this, Ferraro will certainly be looking for a raise from his current $3.25 million AAV.