Blue Jackets Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Wild Sniper

Should the Blue Jackets look to bring in Vladimir Tarasenko this off-season?
This year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) may not be the strongest, but there are still some interesting players who can hit the market on July 1, whom the Columbus Blue Jackets should consider making a push for,
When looking at this year's pending UFAs, one players who stands out as a potential option for the Blue Jackets to consider is Minnesota Wild forward Vladimir Tarasenko.
While Tarasenko's days as a star in the NHL have passed, he is still an impactful player who is capable of providing solid secondary scoring. He demonstrated that this during the 2025-26 season with the Wild, as he posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points in 75 games. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets' middle six if signed.
When looking for a specific spot for Tarasenko in the Blue Jackets' lineup, he could fit well on their third line and on their power play. However, he also could move up the Blue Jackets' lineup if ever needed due to his offensive skill.
With Tarasenko being 34 years old, he is a player whom the Blue Jackets should only consider bringing in if it is a short-term deal. While this is the case, he could provide the Blue Jackets' roster with a nice boost next season if they brought him in.
Another very appealing factor about Tarasenko is that he has plenty of playoff experience. The 2010 first-round pick has played in 132 career post-season games, where he has recorded 51 goals and 78 points. He has also won the Stanley Cup twice during his career, so he could be a very good veteran for the Blue Jackets to add as they look to take that next step.
Ultimately, on a short-term and affordable deal, Tarasenko could be worth taking a flier on for the Blue Jackets. This is especially so if they end up losing pending UFA forwards like Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner this off-season.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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