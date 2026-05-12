Blue Jackets Have Potential Free-Agent Target In Lightning Star

The Blue Jackets should consider targeting Darren Raddysh if he hits the free-agent market this summer.
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to make some additions to their roster through free agency this off-season. After a tough finish to the 2025-26 season that made them miss the playoffs, it is clear that the Blue Jackets need to upgrade their group if they hope to be better next season.
When looking at the players who can become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on July 1, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh stands out as a fascinating potential target. However, if he hits the market, the Blue Jackets would need to offer him a pretty expensive deal if they hoped to land him.
Raddysh just finished off his two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Lightning, where he had a bargain $975,000 cap hit. While he had an incredibly affordable deal with the Lightning, there is no question that he is due for a significant raise this off-season.
Raddysh was one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen for the Lightning in what was a special year for the 30-year-old. In 73 games, the undrafted blueliner set new career highs with 22 goals, 48 assists, 70 points, and a plus-21 rating. After a season like this, the Toronto, Ontario native should be a very popular target if he does not end up re-signing with the Lightning.
When looking at Raddysh's numbers this season, there is no question that he would be a strong pickup for the Blue Jackets' lineup. It is clear that the Blue Jackets could use another impactful right-shot defenseman, and signing Raddysh would provide them with just that.
When looking at a potential spot in the lineup where Raddysh could fit, the Blue Jackets' second pairing with Ivan Provorov stands out. He would be a clear option for the Blue Jackets' power play due to his excellent ability to provide offense from the point.
Yet, there would also be some real risk in signing Raddysh to a contract this summer. Before this season, his previous career-high in points was 37. With this, there is a real chance that his offense could drop back down next season.
While this is a possibility, Raddysh still stands out as an interesting player for the Blue Jackets to target this summer if he is available in free agency. He would have the potential to improve their blueline nicely, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up landing his next contract from here.