Blue Jackets Have Potential Free Agent Target In Predators Forward

Hauala appeared in 81 games this season with the Predators, where he recorded 14 goals, 24 assists, and 38 points. He also had 35 points in 76 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24 and 41 points in 80 games for New Jersey in 2022-23. With this, he has shown that he can produce solid offense in a secondary role, and that is something that the Blue Jackets could use more of.