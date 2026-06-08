Blue Jackets Have Potential Free Agent Target In Predators Forward

The Blue Jackets should consider signing this Predators forward if he hits the market.
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be looking to sign a few free agents this off-season as they aim to take that next step in 2026-27. One of their top needs heading into the off-season is more forward depth, and this will only be more of the case if they are unable to re-sign pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner.
When looking at this year's pending UFAs, one player who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to look to sign is Nashville Predators forward Erik Haula.
Haula may not be the flashiest of players, but he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Blue Jackets on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old forward showed this season that he is still capable of providing decent secondary offensive production. Due to this, he could be a solid fit if signed by the Blue Jackets.
Hauala appeared in 81 games this season with the Predators, where he recorded 14 goals, 24 assists, and 38 points. He also had 35 points in 76 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24 and 41 points in 80 games for New Jersey in 2022-23. With this, he has shown that he can produce solid offense in a secondary role, and that is something that the Blue Jackets could use more of.
If the Blue Jackets signed Haula, he could be a nice fit on their third line. This is especially so when noting that he is capable of playing both center and on the wing. Furthermore, he would give the Blue Jackets another option for both their power play and penalty kill if brought in.
Overall, on an affordable one- or two-year deal, Haula could be a very solid pickup for a Blue Jackets club looking to be better next season. While he may not be a star, he provides a bit of everything.
In 840 career NHL games over 13 seasons, Haula has recorded 167 goals, 208 assists, 375 points, 870 hits, and a plus-33 rating.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.