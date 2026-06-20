Blue Jackets Have Potential Target In Gritty Kraken UFA Forward

The Blue Jackets should consider making a push for Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen this off-season if he hits the free agent market.
One of the Columbus Blue Jackets' top goals of the off-season should be to add to their forward group. Due to this, it would not be surprising if they looked to add some players through the free agent market this summer.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), one player who could be an intriguing addition to the Blue Jackets' roster is Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen.
If the Blue Jackets signed Tolvanen, he would provide them with a new top-nine forward who not only contributes decent secondary offensive production but also plays a heavy game. His stats from the 2025-26 season show this, as he posted 12 goals, 36 points, and 187 hits in 78 games for the Kraken.
Tolvanen recorded 23 goals, 35 points, and 237 hits in 81 games for Seattle in 2024-25. This was after he had 16 goals, 41 points, and 210 hits in 81 games for the Kraken during the 2023-24 season. With numbers like these, Tolvanen could be a solid addition to the Blue Jackets' roster if brought in.
Another very appealing aspect about Tolvanen is that he is also capable of killing penalties because of his strong two-way play. He would also give the Blue Jackets another option to work with for their second power play unit if needed.
Furthermore, at just 27 years old, Tolvanen is right in his prime and will be for multiple more seasons. Due to this, he is the kind of player that the Blue Jackets could sign to a multi-year deal, and it would not come with a lot of risk.
With all of this, Tolvanen could be a strong pickup for the Blue Jackets if they want to improve their forward depth. While he may not be a big-name forward like Alex Tuch, he is a solid gritty forward who provides a bit of everything.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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