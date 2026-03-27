Blue Jackets Injury News: Damon Severson

Head Coach Rick Bowness gave an update on Damon Severson today after practice.
After taking what appeared to be a shoulder-to-shoulder hit in last night's game against the Montreal Canadiens, Damon Severson is officially listed as week-to-week, according to Rick Bowness.
“It’s a big loss. While he's out, we just need everyone's best game. We're not going to replace him," said Coach Bowness.
There is no indication what his injury is, but he was favoring his left shoulder area as he left the ice.
This is a huge blow to the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Severson had been playing very well and even scored in last night's game. He has 5 points in his last 5 games.
Severson has played 71 games this season, scoring 8 goals and totaling 32 points. He's also a plus-18 and has 93 shots.
They have plenty of depth, but none that could replace both Severson's defensive play, and offensive play.
Egor Zamula and Jake Christiansen are next up.
NextUpFor Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to play the San Jose Sharks.
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