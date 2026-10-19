Blue Jackets Lack Of Offense Spoils Great Game By Cam Talbot, Wild Beats Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 12:30 PM
The Jackets' record now stands at 3-4-0.
Adam Fantilli(2) scored the only goal of the game for the Blue Jackets, assisted by Werenski and Monahan, and it would prove to be too little against a very good Minnesota Wild team.
Goalie Cam Talbot played well, making 32 saves. 29 of those saves came in the first two periods and kept the Jackets in the game. Cam Talbot deserved a better fate in this game, but the Wild defense just shut everything the Blue Jackets tried to do down.
Rick Bowness - “Was the effort there? Yeah, it was. We worked very hard. It’s the execution. We couldn’t get any flow going to the game. That would be the biggest disappointment is the execution.”
First Period - CBJ Goal - Fantilli | Wild Goal - Yurov
The first period was scoreless until Danila Yurov stole the puck from Carson Soucy and drove down the ice on a two-on-one with Yakov Trenin. The two went back and forth until Yurov put it past Cam Talbot.
A minute after the Wild goal, the Blue Jackets were on a delayed penalty and put Adam Fantilli on the ice as the extra attacker. Fantilli let a shot go from distance that snuck through the body of Jesper Wallstedt to tie the game at two.
Columbus had one failed power play attempt in the period.
Second Period - Wild Goal - Kaprizov
Kirill Kaprizov struck at the 3:06 mark while on the power play. He hung onto the puck, watching how Talbot was playing, and ripped a shot high past Talbot's shoulder to take a 2-1 lead. That was Kaprizov's league-leading 10th goal and would prove to be the game-winner.
Columbus had another failed power play in the second period.
Third Period - No Goals
The Wild would shut the game down in the third period, allowing just two Columbus shots. It wasn't an embarrassing game by any means, especially since it could've been much worse.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Adam Fantilli scored his second goal and won 53.3% of his faceoffs.
- Zach Werenski picked up his 6th assist, had 3 shots, and played 28:43. His three shots led the team.
- Sean Monahan recorded his 2nd assist and won 55.6% of his faceoffs.
- Charlie Coyle had 2 shots and won 43.8% of his faceoffs.
- Mathieu Olivier had a team high 6 hits.
- Cam Talbot made 32 saves on 34 Wild shots, including 3 of 4 on the power plays.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/2 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped 3 of 4 Wild power plays.
- Columbus won 47.8% of the faceoffs - 22/46
- The Blue Jackets had 29 hits and 8 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to welcome back Kirill Marchenko and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
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