Blue Jackets Lose Boone Jenner To Division Rival

Elliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.
Jenner leaves Columbus having played the most games in team history, the most seasons played with 13, the third most goals, 3rd most assists, 3rd most points, and the second most power play goals.
Jenner finishes his CBJ career with 212 goals and 421 points.
Losing a Captain is never easy, but it was clear at the end of last season that Don Waddell wasn't going to keep his Captain. He mentioned many times in the last year that injuries would be a factor in whether or not they brought him back.
Jenner missed A LOT of games through the years dur to various injuries.
Seeing Jenner in a Caps jersey is going to sting CBJ fans.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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