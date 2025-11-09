Blue Jackets Lose Third Straight In Vancouver

Kirill Marchenko(7,8) and Dmitri Voronkov(6) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins 21 of 25 Vancouver shots in the loss.

This wasn't the best outing for Merzlikins, who gave up the game-winner with five minutes left. The goal was one he will definitely want back.

The first line of Dmitri Vorokov, Adam Fantilli, and Kirill Marchenko was the only noticeable line on the ice for the Blue Jackets. Between the three of them, they combined for 8 points, 14 shots, and were a plus-3.

The second line of Miles Wood, Sean Monahan, and Kent Johnson were noticeable for negative reasons. The three of them had zero points, 4 shots, and were a minus-6.

The Jackets are now 0-3 on their current five-game road trip.

First Period - 0-0 - SOG 11-8 in favor of Columbus

The first five minutes of the first period was fairly back and forth, with Vancouver getting the better of the scoring chances. The Jackets got their first power play when Lukas Reichel went off for hooking Del Bel Belluz. The Canucks killed the penalty, but the Jackets did get a few good looks. Lankinen made a pair of saves to turn the CBJ away.

Cole Sillinger was called for holding Quinn Hughes with just over three minutes left in the period. Columbus killed the penalty off with ease, as Elvis Merzlikins had to make zero saves on the Canucks man advantage.

Overall, it was a very good period for the Blue Jackets with lots of good pace. It seemed as though they were ready to play, and it showed. The Jackets had more scoring chances, high danger scoring chances, and had a higher Fenwick and Corsi. A very good period on the road for the Blue Jackets.

Second Period - 2-2 - SOG 13-8 in favor of Columbus

Just 1:06 into the second, Sean Monahan drew a high sticking call against Conor Garland which gave the Jackets a power play. Vancouver would kill it off, but again, Lankinen made two saves to keep the game scoreless.

Jake DeBrusk scored the first goal of the game at the 5:28 mark of the second. But just over a minute later, Kirill Marchenko scored to tie the game, and 7th of the season. The goal was assisted by Dmitri Voronkov and Denton Mateychuk. It extends Kirill Marchenko's point streak to seven games.

Mathieu Olivier was given a game misconduct at the 7-minute mark for boarding Elias Pettersson. It was a very dangerous play, as Pettersson had no clue that Olivier was coming for him. The Blue Jackets killed off the penalty, giving Vancouver very few good looks at Merzlikins.

With 6:58 left in the period, Dmitri Voronkov scored his 6th goal of the season when he jammed one into the net from in close on Kevin Lankinen. The goal was assisted by Marchenko and Fantilli.

Drew O'Connor tied the game with 57 seconds left. Somehow, he wasn't called for crosschecking when he absolutely decked Dante Fabbro and then scored. Very questionable no-call on that sequence.

The Jackets again played a very good road period.

Third Period

The third period saw both teams playing four-on-four for a little over a minute, which would end without a goal.

Conor Garland scored to make it 3-2 with just under 14 minutes left, in what felt like a back-breaking goal. Despite how well the Blue Jackets have played in this game, this goal just felt like it was going to be the game-winner. Luckily, it wasn't.

Kirill Marchenko scored his second goal of the night when he took a pass from Dmitri Voronkov to tie the game at 3. It was a beautiful setup from Voronkov, Fantilli, and Damon Severson.

With 5:45 to go, Brock Boeser scored, in what could be described as a very soft goal. It put the Canucks up 4-3.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Kirill Marchenko scored two goals and had an assist. He now has a seven game points streak.

Dmitri Voronkov scored a goal and had 2 assists.

Denton Mateychuk had an assist and was a plus-2.

Adam Fantilli had two assists and five shots.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 21 of 25 Canucks shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/2.

The Columbus PK stopped two Canucks power plays.

Columbus won 59.6% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: Columbus takes on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Nov. 10th. They will wrap up their Western swing with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

