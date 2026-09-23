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Blue Jackets Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Pittsburgh Tomorrow

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Jason Newland
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Sep 23, 2026 6:23 PM
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Per PuckPedia, the Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Pheonix Copley, James Malatesta, and Owen Sillinger on waivers. This comes as the Cleveland Monsters are opening their training camp. 

Malatesta and Sillinger should clear no problem, as should Copley. But, many wonder if Copley could be picked up by another team just as camp is ending for most teams. 

Losing Copley would hurt considering that would leaves youngsters Nolan LaLonde and Evan Gardner as the lone goalies. The Monsters do have goalie Philip Svedeback there as well. 

Stay tuned. 

Columbus Blue JacketsJames Malatestapheonix CopleyOwen Sillinger
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