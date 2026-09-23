Blue Jackets Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Pittsburgh Tomorrow

Per PuckPedia, the Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Pheonix Copley, James\nMalatesta, and Owen Sillinger on waivers. This comes as the Cleveland Monsters\nare opening their training camp. \n\nMalatesta and Sillinger should clear no problem, as should Copley. But, many\nwonder if Copley could be picked up by another team just as camp is ending for\nmost teams. \n\nLosing Copley would hurt considering that would leaves youngsters Nolan LaLonde\nand Evan Gardner as the lone goalies. The Monsters do have goalie Philip\nSvedeback there as well. \n\nStay tuned.