Blue Jackets Make Several Roster Moves

The Blue Jacket have announced that forward Miles Wood has been activated off IR and will return to the lineup tonight against the Flyers.
Wood missed the last 12 games with an injury and was sorely missed.
Denton Mateychuk was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday as well. Mateychuk missed six games after taking a very hard hit from Brandon Tanev against the Utah Mammoth back on January 11th. He also returns to the lineup tonight.
On Tuesday, the Blue Jackets announced that they put forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Cleveland of the AHL.
Both players have cleared and will be assigned to Cleveland.
That leaves only Brendan Smith left on IR for the CBJ. He had knee surgery and will effectively miss the rest of the season.
