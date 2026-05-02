Blue Jackets Must Target Sabres Star Forward This Summer

The Blue Jackets would be wise to target Sabres forward Alex Tuch if he hits the market this off-season.
After a rough finish to the season that saw them lose nine out of their final 11 games, the Columbus Blue Jackets missed the playoffs. With how the campaign ended for them, they should not be afraid to upgrade their roster this off-season.
One specific area that the Blue Jackets could look to improve is their top six. When looking at their roster, one specific need they have is another high-impact winger.
Due to this, if Alex Tuch ends up testing the free-agent market instead of re-signing with the Buffalo Sabres this off-season, the Blue Jackets should strongly consider making a push for him.
If the Blue Jackets signed Tuch, he would give them another star to work with in their top six. When looking at a specific spot in Columbus' lineup where Tuch could fit, their first line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko stands out. However, even if Tuch played on the Blue Jackets' second line, their offense would get a major boost if they signed him.
Tuch is also known for playing a strong two-way game. Because of this, he would be an option for both the Blue Jackets' power play and penalty kill if signed. This would certainly make him be a valuable addition to the Blue Jackets' roster as they look to take that next step.
Tuch was very good for the Sabres yet again this regular-season, as he recorded 33 goals, 33 assists, 66 points, 82 hits, 90 blocks, and a plus-24 rating in 79 games. This is after he scored 36 goals in two out of his three previous seasons, so he would be a major pickup for a Blue Jackets club that could use another impactful power forward.
Tuch is also following up his strong regular-season with an excellent start to this post-season. In six games so far this post-season with the Sabres, he has four goals, three assists, seven points, and a plus-8 rating.
Overall, with the Blue Jackets looking to be a playoff team next season, it would make sense for them to swing for the fences and try to land this year's top pending UFA in Tuch.
However, for this to have any chance of occurring, Tuch will need to decide to test the free-agent market instead of signing an extension with the Sabres. Given how excellently this season went for the Sabres, it would make sense for Tuch to stay put in Buffalo. However, time will tell what happens on that front.