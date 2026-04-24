Blue Jackets Part Ways With Multiple Coaches

While head coach Rick Bowness will be back with the Blue Jackets next season, a few of their coaches will now not be.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are parting ways with three of their coaches from the 2025-26 season.
The Blue Jackets have announced that assistant coaches Mike Haviland and Scott Ford will not be back next season. In addition, the Blue Jackets shared that video coach Aron Augustitus is also no longer with the team.
With how poorly the Blue Jackets finished this season, it is understandable that they are making some changes behind the bench. Now, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness will have new staff to work with next season.
It will now be interesting to see who the Blue Jackets end up hiring as their replacements. The Metropolitan Division club can take their time with that decision, but it is clear that there will be some new faces joining Bowness behind the bench next season.