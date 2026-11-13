Blue Jackets Place Conor Garland On IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, per a club announcement.
Garland suffered an upper body injury against Buffalo and has missed the last two games.
There is timeline for his return.
Garland has a single point this season.
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