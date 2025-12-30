Blue Jackets Place Isac Lundeström On IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets gave placed center Isac Lundeström on IR today. He suffered an apparent lower body injury in practice when they came back from the Christmas break.

Lundeström has played in 35 games for Columbus this season, and has 4 points.

While Lundeström hasn't factored on the score sheet very much, he has excelled in the faceoff circle, winning 53.7% of his faceoffs. He was brought in to do just that, and he's doing well.

With Lundeström going on IR, and the status of Sean Monahan unknown after pulling out of last night's game just before gametime, the CBJ are most likely going to need to call someone up from Cleveland. That player is usually Luca Del Bel Belluz, who can fill in for Lundeström with no problems.

The Jackets also lost Brendan Smith to injury last night. If Zach Werenski is unable to go in tomorrow night's game against the Devils, look for them to call up a defenseman from the Monsters as well.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets are back home on New Year's Eve to play the New Jersey Devils.

