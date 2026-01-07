Blue Jackets Place Mason Marchment On IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Mason Marchment on IR with an undisclosed upper-body injury, per the club. Assuming they make it retroactive to the 4th, he'll miss all of their current four game road trip.

Marchment was apparently injured in the game last weekend against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It was announced just before gametime last night against the Sharks that he would miss the game due to an upper body injury.

Since being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, Marchment has been great. In 7 games, he's scored 5 goals, has 2 assists, is a plus-4, and has 10 PIMs.

The injury bug is biting the CBJ hard right now with the following players on IR.

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 33 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 5 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 3 Game IR - Week to week.

The Blue Jackets are struggling with their play, and injuries, and can't afford to have their best players out.

Up Next: Columbus travels to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.