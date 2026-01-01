Blue Jackets Place Miles Wood On IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Miles Wood on Injured Reserve today. He's considered week-to-week per GM Don Waddell.

Wood was injured in last night's game against the New Jersey Devils when he fell on his leg awkwardly in the first period. He had to be helped off the ice and struggled to make it down the tunnel.

Miles Wood was acquired by trade on June 27, 2025, alongside Charlie Coyle. Both Wood and Coyle have been great additions to the CBJ this season. Wood had played in 32 games this season, scoring 8 goals and totaling 12 points. All 8 of his goals have been scored on the road.

The Blue Jackets will need to recall a player or two from the Cleveland Monsters to fill out the roster with so many players going down lately.



Up Next: The Blue Jackets are back home to take on the scorching hot Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.