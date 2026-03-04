Blue Jackets Predicted To Swing Trade For Former Captain

Could the Blue Jackets end up bringing back their former captain?
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be an interesting team to watch leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Due to their hot stretch of play, the Blue Jackets have jumped up the standings and are only three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
With the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes certainly still alive, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster before this week's deadline. Due to this, they are now being connected to one of their former stars.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Aaron Portzline predicted that the Blue Jackets would swing a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to bring back former captain Nick Foligno.
"The Blue Jackets don’t have a lineup spot for Foligno, but there’s always room for a leader like him in the room. The 38-year-old is a pending UFA and most expect this to be his final season. It would be a memorable swan song if Foligno gets a second tour in Columbus," Portzline wrote.
The idea of Foligno heading back to Columbus is certainly a fun one. It would be great to see the veteran forward return to the Blue Jackets, as he had an excellent nine-year stint with them and is one of the franchise's biggest legends. That alone would make a Blue Jackets trade for Foligno awesome to see.
Yet, even in his late-30s, Foligno could still be a nice addition to the Blue Jackets' forward group if acquired. Due to his ability to play multiple positions, he could slot into the Blue Jackets' bottom six when needed. However, even if he were the Blue Jackets' 13th forward, he would not be a bad player at all for them to have for added depth.
In 37 games this season with the Blackhawks, Foligno has recorded three goals, eight assists, 11 points, 87 hits, and a plus-2 rating. This is after he had 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games for Chicago this past season.