Blue Jackets Prospect Has Promising Weekend For Michigan State

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Photo by Michael Caples
Photo by Michael Caples
Nov 8, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 6:35 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, who was the 4th overall pick in 2024, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years, which probably isn't fair to him if we're being honest. He's had a few injuries that kept him out for over a year, and his first season with Michigan State led many people to question Don Waddell.
Fans have been calling out his play since day 1 at Michigan State, especially since he only had 10 points last season.
This season, though, Lindstrom has been trying to quiet his critics, and he was flying this weekend.
In two games this weekend against Boston University, Lindstrom was on full display after being moved up to the top line.
In two games, Cayden scored two goals, totaled 3 points, and had 5 shots. He also won 20 of 29 faceoffs.
Lindstrom has now scored in three straight games, moving his totals to 4 goals and 5 points. He now sits second in goals scored for the Spartans.
He also leads the team in shooting %, plus/minus, and game-winning goals.
Yes, the season is still young, but if the last few games are any indication, Cayden Lindstrom might be finding himself.
Many fans expected the 4th overall pick to come into the NHL and immediately make an impact, but in case, it might've been better for him to go the college route and find his game again.
Time will tell if he takes the next step, but Don Waddell really needs him to turn into the player they thought they were drafting.
What do you think? Do you think Cayden Lindstrom can turn his young career around and be a factor for the Blue Jackets in the future? He's still only 20 years old and playing in the very tough NCAA, which, in my opinion, can only help his development.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Tuesday to face the Florida Panthers.
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