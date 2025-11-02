Blue Jackets Prospect Tanner Hendricks Expected To Miss Three Months

Fourth-round draft pick Tanner Hendricks suffered what St. Cloud State Head Coach Brett Larson called a "Really freak injury."

Now here's the crazy part.

Hendricks was hit with a high cross-check to the head by his brother Ty, who plays for Western Michigan University. Ty was rewarded with a five-minute major for head contact. But when Tanner was going down, he suffered a lower-body injury that will require surgery. Hendricks will now miss three months.

HC Larson said of the injury on the online site St. Cloud Live, "It will require surgery. All I'll say is that it's a really freak injury. It wasn't part of the hit. It was an after thing."

"Really freak accident as far as the injury goes. Unfortunate for him. He was playing so great. We just need to keep playing really good and get him back in February when we're trying to make a run," said Larson.

Hendricks has played seven games for St. Cloud State this season, scoring once and totaling 4 points.

He played the last two seasons with the USHL's Lincoln Stars. Last season, he played in 60 games and had 33 points.

His brother Ty, who I imagine is feeling really bad after what happened, is playing in his second season for Western Michigan, and is a New York Rangers prospect.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.