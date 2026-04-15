Blue Jackets Put In Poor Effort In Season Finale, Beaten By Ovechkin And The Capitals

Boone Jenner scored his 13th goal and won only 36.4% of his faceoffs. He scored to end the season on a three-game point streak (2-1-3). He served as the club’s captain for the fifth season and took sole possession of third on both the franchise’s all-time assist list on Mar. 19 vs. NY Rangers as well as the club’s all-time points list on Jan. 8 at Vegas.

Mason Marchment picked up his 26th assist and had 3 shots. He totaled 15-17-32 in 2025-26 with the Blue Jackets after making his club debut on Dec. 22, 2025 at Anaheim.

Danton Heinen recorded his 6th assist and was a plus-1.

Adam Fantilli won 53.9% of his faceoffs. He played in all the team’s 82 games for the second-straight campaign, while also setting single-season career highs in assists and points in back-to-back years (31-23-54 in 2024-25).

Zach Werenski played 25:59 and had 3 shots. He tied the single-season franchise record for assists (59 by himself in 2024-25 & Artemi Panarin in 2018-19). He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. The blueliner led league defensemen in even strength goals, even strength points, shots on goal, multi-point performances while second in total points and points-per-game as well as third in assists and fourth in points. He also led the team in assists, points, shots on goals, multi-point performances and time on ice for the second-straight season.

Ivan Provorov skated in all 82 games played for the fourth-straight season and for the seventh time in his 10-year NHL career. He has skated in every game as a Blue Jacket in his career since the 2023-24 season, appearing in 247 consecutive contests for the second-longest games played streak in franchise history (288, R.J. Umberger).