Blue Jackets Put In Poor Effort In Season Finale, Beaten By Ovechkin And The Capitals
The Blue Jackets' final record for the 2025-26 was 40-30-12, and finished 5th in the Metro.
Boone Jenner (13) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets in the season finale, as they were dumped by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 21 Caps shots, including 7 while shorthanded in the loss. Greaves played a really good game, but the rest of his teammates seemed to pack it in for the season.
The Jackets were able to hold Ovechkin off the score sheet in what might be the final game of his career. He finished the game with an assist and four shots.
That's a wrap for the 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets season. Stay tuned for more reactions, recaps, and stats from the season.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus finished the 2025-26 season with a 40-30-12 record, notching 40 wins for the second-straight season and in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2017-18 (45-30-7) and 2018-19 (47-31-4).
- The club has posted a winning season for consecutive campaigns (40-33-9, 89 pts. in 2024-25) for the first time since the four-straight from 2016-20.
- The club’s 92 points this season are the fifth-highest point total in club history and the first time the team has topped 90 points and not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- The Blue Jackets ended the campaign with a 20-13-8 record at Nationwide Arena, posting 20 wins on home ice for the 13th time in franchise history and for consecutive seasons.
- It is also only the fourth time in franchise history the club finished with 20 or more wins both at home and away in a season in franchise history (2013-14, 2016-17, 2018-19).
- Head Coach Rick Bowness posted a 20-10-5 record behind the bench for the Blue Jackets after being hired on Jan. 12 and tied the NHL record for fewest games to 10 wins with a franchise (11 games – 7th time, MR: Scott Arniel, Winnipeg in 2024-25).
- The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 50th time this season (32-11-7), tying Washington for the most instances in 2025-26. It was also tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (2013-14 & 2016-17).
- The club scored first 29 times at Nationwide Arena (18-8-3) this season, setting a new franchise record (27 in 2024-25).
- The Blue Jackets skated in front of their seventh-straight and 16th sellout crowd tonight, the most in a single season since the 2003-04 campaign (16).
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes
- Boone Jenner scored his 13th goal and won only 36.4% of his faceoffs. He scored to end the season on a three-game point streak (2-1-3). He served as the club’s captain for the fifth season and took sole possession of third on both the franchise’s all-time assist list on Mar. 19 vs. NY Rangers as well as the club’s all-time points list on Jan. 8 at Vegas.
- Mason Marchment picked up his 26th assist and had 3 shots. He totaled 15-17-32 in 2025-26 with the Blue Jackets after making his club debut on Dec. 22, 2025 at Anaheim.
- Danton Heinen recorded his 6th assist and was a plus-1.
- Adam Fantilli won 53.9% of his faceoffs. He played in all the team’s 82 games for the second-straight campaign, while also setting single-season career highs in assists and points in back-to-back years (31-23-54 in 2024-25).
- Zach Werenski played 25:59 and had 3 shots. He tied the single-season franchise record for assists (59 by himself in 2024-25 & Artemi Panarin in 2018-19). He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. The blueliner led league defensemen in even strength goals, even strength points, shots on goal, multi-point performances while second in total points and points-per-game as well as third in assists and fourth in points. He also led the team in assists, points, shots on goals, multi-point performances and time on ice for the second-straight season.
- Ivan Provorov skated in all 82 games played for the fourth-straight season and for the seventh time in his 10-year NHL career. He has skated in every game as a Blue Jacket in his career since the 2023-24 season, appearing in 247 consecutive contests for the second-longest games played streak in franchise history (288, R.J. Umberger).
- Kirill Marchenko finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight campaign (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger). He also collected 60 or more points for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to do so joining Rick Nash (4-straight from 2007-11), Ray Whitney (2001-03), David Vyborny (2005-07), Ryan Johansen (2013-15), Artemi Panarin (201719), Johnny Gaudreau (2022-24) and Zach Werenski (2024-26).
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped 2 of 3 Washington power plays.
- Columbus won 46.7% of the faceoffs - 21/45
- The Blue Jackets had 3 hits and 16 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The annual end-of-season exit interviews are next up. Stay tuned for that.
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