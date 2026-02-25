Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Ready For A Very Busy March cover image

Blue Jackets Ready For A Very Busy March

Jason Newland
7h
The 2026 Winter Olympic break is over. The players are home, and the roster freeze is over. It's time for the stretch run. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit 4th in the Metro and 9th in the Eastern Conference. They're 4 points out of a wild card, trailing Boston by 4, and Buffalo by 5. Buckle up, because it's going to be a wild finish. 

Let's take a look at what's to come for the rest of February and the month of March. 

February

  • February 26th vs. The Boston Bruins. Winning this game would be massive for the Jackets chances.
  • February 28th vs. the New York Islanders. The CBJ sit 4 points behind NYI in the Metro division, so this game is huge.

March Schedule Highlights

  • 17 total games
  • 10 homes games. Was originally 9, but the LA make-up game was added.
  • 7 away games.
  • 8 of the 17 games are with teams currently in the playoffs.
  • Only two back-to-back situations. The second back-to-back will be a home-and-home
  • The CBJ only have two days in a row off once - on the 15th and 16th.
  • Plays Metro leading Carolina twice at home.
  • Will play the Islanders on the road in what will probably be a game that could decide a playoff berth for both teams.
  • 3 of 4 Saturdays are home games.

The rest of the season is going to go very fast for both the league and the fans. So, make sure you strap in, because it's going to go fast and furious. 

Next Up For Columbus- The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins on February 26th at 7 p.m.   

