Blue Jackets Ready For A Very Busy March

The 2026 Winter Olympic break is over. The players are home, and the roster freeze is over. It's time for the stretch run.
The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit 4th in the Metro and 9th in the Eastern Conference. They're 4 points out of a wild card, trailing Boston by 4, and Buffalo by 5. Buckle up, because it's going to be a wild finish.
Let's take a look at what's to come for the rest of February and the month of March.
February
March Schedule Highlights
The rest of the season is going to go very fast for both the league and the fans. So, make sure you strap in, because it's going to go fast and furious.
Next Up For Columbus- The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins on February 26th at 7 p.m.
