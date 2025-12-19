Blue Jackets Recall Luca Del Bel Belluz

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall today.

The recall occurs as the team prepares to leave for Southern California on a two-game trip to play the Ducks and Kings before the Christmas break. The move is for insurance purposes only in case of injury.

Del bel Belluz has played in 11 games for Columbus this season and has one point.

Up Next: The Jackets travel to Anaheim to play the Ducks on Saturday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.