Blue Jackets Recall Luca Del Bel Belluz; Erik Gudbranson To IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced a pair of roster moves today.

The team has recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from the Cleveland Monsters. Del Bel Belluz has three goals and six assists and nine points with a +3 plus/minus rating in 16 NHL games with the Jackets, including 2-6-8, +2 in 15 outings last season. He leads the Monsters in goals and points in 2025-26 with 3-2-5 in seven games.

They also put defenseman Erik Gudbranson on IR with a hip injury. He has missed the last 5 games.

There is no word on how bad Sean Monahan's injury is he suffered last night, so this could be for insurance purposes only.

Up Next: They visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 8th, and then the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Nov. 10th. They will wrap up their Western swing with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

