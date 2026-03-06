Logo
Blue Jackets Ride Big Nights From Olivier, Provorov To Win Over Slumping Panthers

Jason Newland
5h
The Blue Jackets' record is now 32-21-8 with 72 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. After last night's slate of games, the CBJ are just one point behind Boston for the second wild card.

Ivan Provorov (7-PPG), Mathieu Olivier (10, 11-ENG), and Boone Jenner (9-GWG) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves played exceptionally well, stopping 26 of 28 Panther shots to beat the slumping Stanley Cup Champions. 

When Boone Jenner scored early in the third to make it 3-0, you would think that would be enough to coast home for a win. But Florida is the reigning Cup Champs for a reason. They would score twice to bring it dangerously close and then would finally complete the CBJ collapse when they scored late to tie it at 3. But upon further review, it was deemed to be goalie interference, so the Jackets would go on to finish the game off with an empty net goal by Mathieu Olivier to win 4-2. These kinds of games with some adversities are exactly what they need. 

  • Mason Marchment went down in the second period to an apparent lower body injury - Coach Bowness had no update.&nbsp;
  • Bowness on Ivan Provorov: "That's the best game I've seen him play since I've been here."

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won three-straight, registered points in four consecutive (3-0-1) and picked up points in 15 of its last 17 games played following tonight’s regulation win (14-2-1, 29 pts.).
  • The club has also recorded points seven consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (6-0-1) and 11 of its 12 home games played in 2026 (9-1-2).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored the first goal in seven-straight games and 39 times this season.&nbsp; The club is 27-7-5 when scoring first and 16-4-2 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Club scored in the opening 10 minutes of the game for the 11th&nbsp;time in the past 14 contests as well as for the 14th&nbsp;time in the last 19 outings after Provorov’s strike 5:06 into the opening period.
  • Columbus scored its league-leading 45th&nbsp;goal of the season by a defenseman tonight and 30th&nbsp;multi-point performance by a blueliner this season (Provorov, 1-2-3).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle&nbsp;(16-31-47, 61 GP) assisted on Olivier’s empty net goal to extend his points streak to four games (1-4-5).&nbsp; He has also notched 6-11-17 in his past 11 contests this season.&nbsp; He improved his career mark against the Panthers to 10-7-17 in 32 career games and has collected 4-3-7 in his last 11 matchups overall.
  • Boone Jenner&nbsp;(9-19-28, 46 GP) scored his ninth of the season, the first since Jan. 13 (1-1-2 vs. CGY), and has now collected 13-8-21 in 36 career matchups against Florida with goals in five of his past 10 contests (5-0-5).
  • Kirill Marchenko&nbsp;(22-30-52, 55 GP) notched an assist for the third-straight game (2-3-5) and has points in eight of his past nine contests (4-7-11).&nbsp; He has now picked up 2-3-5 in 10 career games against Florida and has 1-1-2 in two contests in 2025-26.
  • Sean Monahan&nbsp;(12-18-30, 57 GP) extended his points streak to three games with his assist on Provorov’s goal (2-1-3) and has collected 8-7-15 in 21 career matchups against the Panthers, with 5-5-10 in 11 career home contests after tonight.
  • LW&nbsp;Mathieu Olivier&nbsp;(11-9-20, 48 GP) scored twice for his third multi-goal performance of the campaign (2-0-2) and has tallies in two of the past three games (3-0-3) as well as five of his past 10 contests (7-2-9).&nbsp; His effort tonight gives him double-digit goals for the second time in his NHL career as well as for the second consecutive season (18-14-32 in 2024-25).
  • Ivan Provorov&nbsp;(7-17-24, 61 GP) scored his first power play goal of the season and assisted on two others (1-2-3) for his first three-point effort of the campaign.&nbsp; He has also notched 2-3-5 in his past six outings.

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Ivan Provorov scored his 7th goal and picked up two assists.
  • Mathieu Olivier scored his 10th and 11th goals and was a plus-2.
  • Boone Jenner scored his 9th goal.
  • Sean Monahan recorded his 18th assist and went 9/13 on his faceoffs.
  • Kirill Marchenko picked up his 30th assist. He now has points in 3 straight and 4 of 5.
  • Egor Zamula got his 3rd assist.
  • Kent Johnson recorded his 13th assist.
  • Charlie Coyle tallied his 31st assist and went 10/16 on his faceoffs.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 1/3 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped two of three Panther man advantages.
  • Columbus won 52% of the faceoffs - 26/50
  • The Blue Jackets had 16 hits and 20 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to face the Utah Mammoth. 

