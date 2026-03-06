Blue Jackets Ride Big Nights From Olivier, Provorov To Win Over Slumping Panthers

Charlie Coyle (16-31-47, 61 GP) assisted on Olivier’s empty net goal to extend his points streak to four games (1-4-5). He has also notched 6-11-17 in his past 11 contests this season. He improved his career mark against the Panthers to 10-7-17 in 32 career games and has collected 4-3-7 in his last 11 matchups overall.

Boone Jenner (9-19-28, 46 GP) scored his ninth of the season, the first since Jan. 13 (1-1-2 vs. CGY), and has now collected 13-8-21 in 36 career matchups against Florida with goals in five of his past 10 contests (5-0-5).

Kirill Marchenko (22-30-52, 55 GP) notched an assist for the third-straight game (2-3-5) and has points in eight of his past nine contests (4-7-11). He has now picked up 2-3-5 in 10 career games against Florida and has 1-1-2 in two contests in 2025-26.

Sean Monahan (12-18-30, 57 GP) extended his points streak to three games with his assist on Provorov’s goal (2-1-3) and has collected 8-7-15 in 21 career matchups against the Panthers, with 5-5-10 in 11 career home contests after tonight.

LW Mathieu Olivier (11-9-20, 48 GP) scored twice for his third multi-goal performance of the campaign (2-0-2) and has tallies in two of the past three games (3-0-3) as well as five of his past 10 contests (7-2-9). His effort tonight gives him double-digit goals for the second time in his NHL career as well as for the second consecutive season (18-14-32 in 2024-25).