Blue Jackets Ride Big Nights From Olivier, Provorov To Win Over Slumping Panthers

Ivan Provorov (7-PPG), Mathieu Olivier (10, 11-ENG), and Boone Jenner (9-GWG) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves played exceptionally well, stopping 26 of 28 Panther shots to beat the slumping Stanley Cup Champions.
When Boone Jenner scored early in the third to make it 3-0, you would think that would be enough to coast home for a win. But Florida is the reigning Cup Champs for a reason. They would score twice to bring it dangerously close and then would finally complete the CBJ collapse when they scored late to tie it at 3. But upon further review, it was deemed to be goalie interference, so the Jackets would go on to finish the game off with an empty net goal by Mathieu Olivier to win 4-2. These kinds of games with some adversities are exactly what they need.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to face the Utah Mammoth.
