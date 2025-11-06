Blue Jackets Roasted By Flames; Lose Sean Monahan To Injury

Kirill Marchenko(6-SHG) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Jet Greaves would give up four goals, including two in the first 1:32 of the game to seal it for Calgary.

The Jackets didn't play too bad after the initial onslaught by Calgary but couldn't overcome those two goals. The Jackets would fall to the Flames in Calgary.

First Period - 2-1 Flames - 13-10 SOG - CBJ Goal - Kirill Marchenko(6-SHG)

Not a good start for Columbus. Just 56 seconds into the game, Morgan Frost put the Flames up 1-0. 36 Seconds later, Blake Coleman scored to make it 2-0. Yeah, not a good start.

Kirill Marchenko cut the lead in half at 6:57 of the first with a shorthanded goal. He went streaking down the center of the ice and took a pass from Boone Jenner to beat Dustin Wolf. That was the CBJ's first shortie of the season. With that goal, which was his 6th, he extended his points streak to six games.

The period slowed after the Marchenko goal, but Columbus was able to pull even on the shot clock and controlling most of the play. The period ended 2-1, and Jackets fans had to feel a lot better in the final 19 minutes of the period.

Second Period - 4-1 Flames - 11-7 - No CBJ Goals

The Blue Jackets came out in the second with some good jump and put some pressure on Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. Unfortunately for Columbus, he's really good.

Nazem Kadri scored 7:47 into the second to push the lead to 3-1. Kadri broke out on a 2-on-1 and beat Jet Greaves in his 1000th NHL game. Both of the Jackets defensemen were too deep and gave up a breakout. Under a minute later, Adam Klapka scored to make it 4-1, which pretty much would put the game on ice. Yet another 2-on-1 breakaway for the Flames.

The Wheels are starting to get shaky on the Blue Jackets bus.

The Blue Jackets actually controlled a lot of the second period, putting some quality shots on Dustin Wolf; they just couldn't beat him. They had more scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances as well. This turned into one of "those" games. By the end of the period, they started chasing the puck more and it was looking like they were going to give up a 5th goal.

Third Period

The Blue Jackets were awarded their first power play at 57 seconds when Kevin Bahl hooked Charlie Coyle. The Flames killed it fairly easily to keep the lead at 4-1.

The Blue Jackets outplayed and outshot the Flames for the first 9 minutes of the third period, pumping 11 shots at Wolf before going to the power play with a little less than 12 minutes to play in the game. Columbus killed the penalty and kept it a three-score game.

The game was played 4-on-4 for two minutes when Ivan Provorov and Rasmus Andersson went to the box with matching minors. Nothing happened and the game would remain 4-1 Flames.

Dean Evason would pull Jet Greaves with around five minutes to go in the game, but again, Dustin Wolf was too good and would stop everything.

The Flames would add an empty net goal with under a minute left to send the Jackets to Vancouver with a second straight loss.

Injuries - Sean Monahan looked to have injure his left hand or wrist. He took three shifts in the third and then left the game. Hopefully, it's just precautionary, and he'll be back for Vancouver on Saturday.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Kirill Marchenko scored his 6th goal of the season. He extended his points streak to 6 games and is on a point-per-game pace.

Boone Jenner picked up his 6th assist of the season.

Ivan Provorov had 6 shots on goal to lead the team.

Jet Greaves could only make 21 saves on 25 Calgary shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/1.

The Columbus PK stopped two Flames power plays.

Columbus won 58.8% of the faceoffs.

The Blue Jackets had 22 of their shots blocked by Calgary.

Up Next: They visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 8th, and then the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Nov. 10th. They will wrap up their Western swing with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

More From THN Columbus

An Early Look At The Blues Jackets' Unrestricted Free Agents

The NHL season is now more than a month in, and the Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a very good start. They currently sit in fifth in their Division with a 7-5-0 record. This looks like the season that they are going to push their way into the playoffs and bring playoff hockey back to Columbus for the first time since 2019-20.

Can The CBJ Goalie Tandem Keep Up Their Great Play All Year?

Since Sergei Bobrovsky bolted Ohio for sunny Florida, the Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled to find consistency with their goaltending position. It's been bad, like, really bad.

Overreacting To And Overanalyzing The Metro Standings As Of 11/03

Devils dominate, Penguins surge, while surprising Blue Jackets climb. See where every Metro team truly stands early this season.