Blue Jackets Rout Kings In Satirical Game Monday Night

It started as a simple post on X saying, "Werenski just scored! Sorry, it's a habit" by @Sarah____Kent on X. From there, fans just jumped in and continued it, and it lasted for more than a few minutes. They kept it going during what would have been the full game time. They took intermissions, posted intermission stats, and even posted gifs of fans playing games on the ice during the Intermissions.

From posting The Hockey Song Lyrics, GIFs of DMX, and even giving out the Donkey, fans were upset that the game on Monday had been canceled, so they made their own and gave them the win.