Blue Jackets Rout Kings In Satirical Game Monday Night

Zach Werenski had 6 goals and 13 points, Charlie Coyle had a pair of goals, and Jet Greaves ended the game with a hat trick, while also earning a shutout in a 22-0 slaughter of the LA Kings on Monday night in front of nearly no one at Nationwide Arena. Rumors are that only the Nationwide Ghost and Elmo were in attendance.
In what was probably the best game the CBJ have ever played, the worst game the Kings have ever played, and the biggest scoring margin in the history of the league, eclipsing the 15-goal win by the Detroit Red Wings over the New York Rangers in 1944, sadly it never happened.
This entire game was satire, created by Blue Jacket fans on X last night, since the real game between the CBJ and Kings was canceled due to heavy snow that crippled the Columbus area on Sunday.
A group of fans took to X and created their own game by tweeting back and forth at one another with plays that happened in their fake scenarios.
By far the best one was Jet Greaves not only earning a shutout but also scoring a hat trick on the Kings.
It started as a simple post on X saying, "Werenski just scored! Sorry, it's a habit" by @Sarah____Kent on X. From there, fans just jumped in and continued it, and it lasted for more than a few minutes. They kept it going during what would have been the full game time. They took intermissions, posted intermission stats, and even posted gifs of fans playing games on the ice during the Intermissions.
From posting The Hockey Song Lyrics, GIFs of DMX, and even giving out the Donkey, fans were upset that the game on Monday had been canceled, so they made their own and gave them the win.
And for that we say Bravo!
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Wednesday to play the Philadelphia Flyers.
