Blue Jackets Score Three Power Play Goals, Two By Mason Marchment to Beat Kings

Mason Marchement(6-PPG, 7-PPG) and Kirill Marchenko(11-PPG) scored for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves made 23 saves in a 3-1 win over the LA Kings on Monday night.

It was a brilliant game by the Blue Jackets, who defensively stifled the Kings all night long, giving them very little. The Blue Jackets' power play scored three goals on seven power plays to stay hot.

The Blue Jackets played without their best player in Zach Werenski, but they all stepped up, played really well, and gave the Kings nothing.

A bit of concerning news as Sean Monahan left the game in the third period. We will update you when we hear more.

First Period - SOG 11-10 Kings - CBJ Goals - Mason Marchment x2

Just 4:07 into the game, newly acquired Mason Marchment scored his 6th goal of the season. The goal was a power play goal, which was awarded to the Blue Jackets when Kevin Fiala went off for hooking. Damon Severson and Dmitri Voronkov were given assists on the score.

Damon Severson gave L.A. their first power play when he was called for hooking Anze Kopitar at 12:27 of the first period. Jet Greaves and the penalty killers were able to kill it, keeping the CBJ's one-goal lead.

Dante Fabbro gave the Kings their second man advantage when he was called for cross-checking Alex Turcotte with 2:28 left in the first. 44 seconds into the Kings power play, however, they were called for high-sticking when Andrei Kuzmenko's stick made high contact with Boone Jenner.

Mason Marchment would score his 2nd goal of the night, and third as a Jacket to put Columbus up 2-0. The Marchment trade has worked out well so far. Marchment is the first player in Blue Jackets history to score three goals in his first two games.

Second Period - SOG 11-4 CBJ - No CBJ Goals

Miles Wood gave the Kings another power play when he was called for interfering with Alex Turcotte. That was Turcotte's second drawn penalty so far in the game. The Blue Jackets were able to kill it off with ease.

Columbus was given another power play opportunity when Corey Perry picked up two penalties when he and Damon Severson got into a scuffle. The penalty was nullified when Ivan Provorov was called for tripping Warren Foegele. All he was trying to do was get to the puck when Foegele tried to cut back and tripped over Provorov.

With 7:56 to go in the second period, the Blue Jackets were awarded another power play when Brandt Clarke was called for slashing Miles Wood. The Kings were able to kill off the CBJ power play, which was their fourth of the game.

With 1:19 left, the Kings would score when Andrei Kuzmenko put one past Jet Greaves. The Kings had been loading up their top line in desperation, and it finally worked.

The period would end 2-1.

Third Period - SOG 9-7 CBJ - CBJ Goal - Kirill Marchenko

There wasn't much to speak on in the third until Corey Perry took another penalty, giving the CBJ a power play. The Kings were able to kill the penalty off with ease.

Kevin Fiala took another penalty to give the CBJ their 6th power play of the game. Kirill Marchenko would waste no time though, scoring his 11th goal of the season to regain the Columbus two-goal lead. It was Marchenko's first goal in seven games. That would be the Blue Jackets first three power play goal game of the year.

Boone Jenner was called for hooking just 42 seconds after the Marchenko goal to give the Kings their 5th power play. The Kings would pull Goalie Anton Forsberg to attempt a two-man advantage. The advantage was nixed when the Kings were called for Too Many Men.

The Blue Jackets would shut down the rest of the game to pull out the win against the Kings.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Mason Marchment scored two goals and led the team with 4 shots.

Kirill Marchenko Scored his 11th goal.

Damon Severson had two assists, his 9th and 10th.

Dmitri Voronkov picked up his 11th assist.

Boone Jenner got his 10th assist and 4 shots.

Adam Fantilli picked up his 11th assist.

Denton Mateychuk recorded his 8th assist and played 28:35.

Jet Greaves made 23 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 3/7.

The Columbus PK stopped all five Kings power plays.

Columbus won 53.3% of the faceoffs. 32/60

The Blue Jackets had 14 giveaways.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets will now take a five-day break for Christmas and will resume their march to the playoffs on December 28th against the New York Islanders.

