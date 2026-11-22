Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 9-12-0 this season. They've won two straight games.
Damon Severson(3), Adam Fantilli(7-PP), Matthew Knies(6), and Zach Werenski(5-GWG) scored for Columbus in a crazy comeback win on Saturday night in Toronto.
Cam Talbot made 23 saves, including 7 while shorthanded, to send the Maple Leafs to a loss. Toronto is now winless in its last 9 games.
Matthew Knies was amazing in his return to Toronto after being traded to Columbus in September. He scored his 6th goal and got his 8th assist in his return. He also had 5 shots and was a plus-2.
Knies on his goal, “I didn’t really expect it to come to me. Just happy to see it go into the back of the net and see some of the fans’ faces in such shock.”
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The Blue Jackets have now won back to back games.
First Period - Severson
Charlie Coyle gave Toronto an early power play when he was called for holding just over a minute into the game. Columbus killed it off, but not without some anxious moments in front of Cam Talbot.
Zack MacEwen gave the Jackets a power play 6:13 into the first when he was called for slashing Valeri Nichushkin. The Leafs killed it, limiting the CBJ to just a single shot.
Luca Del Bel Belluz was hooked by Toronto's Ryan Tverberg to give the Blue Jackets their second power-play of the period. The Leafs killed it, but Columbus sent 5 shots in on Stolarz.
Zach Werenski took his first penalty of the season when he was called for tripping Jack Roslovic, giving the Leafs their second power play. Auston Matthews made them pay by scoring his 14th goal.
Damon Severson tied the game at 1 with 17 seconds left in the period, but the Leafs would take a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds later, and with 5 seconds left in the first.
Second Period - Fantilli - PPG
Teddy Blueger scored to make it 3-1 with 14:50 left in the second period. The game, up to this point, looks over.
Erik Gudbranson was sent to the box for cross-checking Jack Roslovic with 8:33 left in the period. Columbus killed the penalty, preserving the two-goal deficit.
Columbus was then given another power play try when Teddy Blueger was called for holding Adam Fantilli. Fantilli would then score at the 15:26 mark to make it a 3-2 game.
Third Period - Knies, Werenski
Matthew Knies scored in his return to Toronto to tie the game at 3 with 4:20 left in regulation. The unassisted goal was a thing of beauty, as the Jackets were finally able to solve Stolarz, who has been unreal.
Just about a minute later, Zach Werenski scored to make the score 4-3. This would prove to be the game-winner.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Damon Severon scored his 3rd goal and was a plus-3.
- Adam Fantilli scored his 7th goal and recorded his 4th assist. He also had 8 shots on goal.
- Matthew Knies scored his 6th goal and got his 8th assist in his return. He also had 5 shots and was a plus-2.
- Zach Werenski scored his 5th goal and recorded his 15th assist. He also had 4 shots, 5 blocks, and was a plus-3.
- Kent Johnson picked up his 13th assist, had 3 shots, and was a plus-2.
- Luca Del Bel Belluz recorded his 3rd assist and was a plus-2.
Team Stats
- The Jackets power play went 1/3.
- The Columbus PK went 2/3.
- Columbus won 43.8% of the faceoffs - 28/64
- The Blue Jackets had 23 hits and 12 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7 PM.
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