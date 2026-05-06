Blue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Bruins Winger This Summer

The Blue Jackets have a free-agent target to consider in this Bruins forward.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a big off-season ahead of them. After missing the playoffs due to their rough end to the season, the Blue Jackets should be looking to make multiple moves this summer.
One way that the Blue Jackets could aim to improve their roster is through the free-agent market. When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Boston Bruins winger Viktor Arvidsson stands out as an interesting potential option.
After a down season with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25, Arvidsson proved this season with the Bruins that he is still plenty capable of being an impactful middle-six forward. In 69 games this campaign with the Black and Gold, Arvidsson recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points, and a plus-20 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a good pickup for a Blue Jackets club that could use more offensive production.
If the Blue Jackets signed Arvidsson this offseason, he could fit well in their top nine. This is especially so when noting that he has experience playing both right wing and left wing. Furthermore, he would give the Blue Jackets another skilled forward to work with on their power play if signed.
With Arvidsson being 33 years old, he would make sense as a free-agent target for the Blue Jackets, but only if he is willing to take a short-term deal. While this is the case, he would have the potential to be a strong addition for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to take that next step and make the playoffs in 2026-27.
Arvidsson's experience also adds to his appeal. The 2014 fourth-round pick has a ton of playoff experience, as he has played in 91 career post-season games. This included him playing in two Stanley Cup Finals over his 12-year career.
Ultimately, with the Blue Jackets needing more skill, it would make sense if they considered taking a flier on Arvidsson this off-season. He is one of the top forwards who can hit the free-agent market this summer and could give the Blue Jackets' forward group a nice boost if signed.
Yet, before the Blue Jackets can have a chance to sign Arvidsson, they will first need to wait and see if he does not sign an extension with Boston before July 1. Given how well he played this season for the Bruins, it is likely that they will be trying to keep him around in Boston.