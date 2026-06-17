Blue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Stars Pesky UFA Forward

The Blue Jackets should consider making a push for Michael Bunting if he hits the free agent market on July 1.
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be a team to keep an eye on during this off-season. After missing the playoffs due to a rough finish to the season, they should be looking to bring in some new talent this off-season.
One way that the Blue Jackets could look to improve their group this summer is through free agency. There are some interesting pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could hit the market on July 1, and one of them is Dallas Stars forward Michael Bunting.
Bunting split this past season between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, where he recorded 14 goals, 19 assists, and 33 points in 74 games. This was after he 38 points in 76 games in 2024-25 and 55 points in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to provide the Blue Jackets with a bit more secondary offensive production if they signed him.
Another appealing element about Bunting is that he is an effective agitator. Due to this, he could be a good player for the Blue Jackets to bring in to make them a more difficult team for their opponents to face.
If the Blue Jackets signed Bunting, he would have the potential to work nicely in their middle six. He would also provide them with another option to work with on their second power play unit.
While Bunting would not be a major pickup for the Blue Jackets, he would have the potential to give their forward depth a nice boost. This would especially be the case if his offensive production went back up a bit. The possibility of that occurring should not be ruled out, as he has recorded at least 49 points three times in his career.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jackets make a push for Bunting this off-season. On a short-term deal, the 30-year-old forward could be a good addition to the Blue Jackets' roster.
In 418 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Predators, and Stars, Bunting has recorded 109 goals, 143 assists, 252 points, and 342 penalty minutes.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.