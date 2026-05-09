Blue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Top Pending UFA D-Man

Should the Blue Jackets look to sign Rasmus Andersson if he is available on July 1?
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be a team to watch closely this off-season. When noting that they missed the playoffs following a rough finish to the regular-season, they should be looking to boost their roster.
One specific area that the Blue Jackets could aim to improve is the right side of their blueline. It is fair to argue that they could use another top-four defenseman for their right side. When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Rasmus Andersson stands out as a clear potential option.
Andersson is one of the best defensemen who can hit the free-agent market on July 1, if not the best. This is because the 29-year-old defenseman provides solid offense from the point, plays steady defensively, and works in all situations. With this, he would be an excellent pickup for the Blue Jackets if they successfully signed him.
Andersson had another strong regular-season in 2025-26, too. In 81 games split between the Calgary Flames and Golden Knights, the 6-foot-1 defenseman recorded 17 goals, 30 assists, 47 points, 149 blocks, and a plus-4 rating. With numbers like these, he would certainly give the Blue Jackets' defensive group a nice boost if Columbus ended up landing him.
When looking at the Blue Jackets' current defensive group, Andersson could slot nicely on their top pairing with superstar blueliner Zach Werenski. Yet, even if Andersson ended up playing on the Blue Jackets' second pairing, he would make Columbus' top four stronger. He would also give them another option to consider for both their power play and penalty kill.
Yet, with Andersson being one the best pending UFAs who could hit the market on July 1, there is no question that he will be getting a significant raise from his current $4.55 million cap hit. This remains the case whether he ends up signing a contract extension with the Golden Knights or signs with another team. Therefore, he would almost certainly be an expensive addition for the Blue Jackets if they ended up being the lucky team that lands him in free agency.
However, given how well Andersson has fit into the Golden Knights' system, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he ends up signing a contract extension to stay in Vegas this summer. Yet, if Andersson and the Golden Knights do not come to terms on a new contract, the Blue Jackets should consider at least kicking tires on the 6-foot-1 defenseman. The fit looks strong on paper.