Blue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Top Pending UFA D-Man

Yet, with Andersson being one the best pending UFAs who could hit the market on July 1, there is no question that he will be getting a significant raise from his current $4.55 million cap hit. This remains the case whether he ends up signing a contract extension with the Golden Knights or signs with another team. Therefore, he would almost certainly be an expensive addition for the Blue Jackets if they ended up being the lucky team that lands him in free agency.