Blue Jackets Should Target Canucks Pending UFA Center

On a bad Canucks team in 2025-26, Blueger quietly had a strong season, even if he was sidelined for more than half of it. In 35 games this past season with the Canucks, he recorded nine goals, eight assists, 17 points, and 55 hits. This is after he had eight goals and 26 points in 82 games for the Canucks during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he is capable of providing some secondary offensive production.