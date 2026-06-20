Blue Jackets Sign First-Round Pick To Contract Extension

This Blue Jackets first-round pick is staying put with the organization.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are keeping one of their first-round picks in their system.
The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed defenseman Corson Ceulemans to a one-year, two-way contract extension. At the NHL level, the 6-foot-2 defenseman will have an $850,000 cap hit. He will have an AHL salary of $95,000.
Ceulemans appeared in 64 AHL games this past season with the Cleveland Monsters, where he set new career highs with eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points in 64 games. It was a nice step in the right direction for the 2021 first-round pick as he continues to work on his development.
Ceuelemans has yet to make his Blue Jackets debut, but that could change during the 2026-27 season. The potential for him to become a solid NHL-caliber defenseman is still there, and it will be interesting to see if he breaks through next season.
In 157 career AHL games with the Monsters over four seasons, Ceuelemans has posted 14 goals, 31 assists, 45 points, and 90 penalty minutes.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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