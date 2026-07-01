Blue Jackets Sign Owen Sillinger

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
Don Waddell said via a press release, “Owen is a smart, dependable, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic every day,” said Waddell. “We are pleased to bring him back and look forward to him continuing to provide valuable depth and experience to our organization.”
Sillinger has scored 50 goals and recorded 98 assists in 271 career AHL games. Last year he set career highs in goals, power play goals and shots.
One day, hopefully he and brother Cole get to play in an NHL game together.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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