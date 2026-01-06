Blue Jackets Sign Russian Defenseman Egor Zamula

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Egor Zamula after he cleared waivers recently.

The undrafted Zamula has played 168 NHL games and has 41 points for the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Egor is a mobile defenseman with good size who sees the ice well and can move the puck very efficiently. We are excited to have him join our hockey club,” said Don Waddell in a press release.

He will sign a one-year deal, per his Agent, Dan Milstein. It will be a prorated 1-million-dollar deal.

Milstein released the following statement just a few minutes ago, prior to the news of his signing.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to San Jose to take on the upstart Sharks on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.