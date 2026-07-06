Blue Jackets Sign Veteran Defenseman Colton White

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Colton White to a two-year, two-way, per the team.
White has played 107 NHL games and has 14 career points. White has played 345 AHL games and totaled 98 points.
Don Waddell says via a press release, “Colton is a hard-working, reliable defenseman who is positionally sound and moves the puck well,” said Waddell. “He brings valuable experience and depth to our organization, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”
White will no doubt be depth for Cleveland, as he has spent most of his time in the AHL.
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