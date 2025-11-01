Blue Jackets Superstar Zach Werenski Continues To Be Disrespected

Columbus Blue Jackets, and NHL Superstar Zach Werenski continues to be disrespected, and to put it quite bluntly - It's time for the chaos to stop.

The St. Louis Blues are in town to play the Blue Jackets today. Yesterday, Blues head coach Jim Montgomery had his media scrum, and what he said, absolutely stunned me.

Montgomery had the following to say: "When you have the Makars and the Hughes, and I can't remember his name, number 8?

“No. 8 is probably, I don’t even know if you can call him a defenseman, he transitions so well into the offense," said Montgomery. He referred to Werenski as "No.8" a few times.

Wow!

He was talking about how difficult is to play against Zach Werenski, but couldn't remember his name? Now, I know it was only a short quote, but how in the world do you not remember a guy like Zach Werenski's name?

Let's remind you who Zach Werenski is.

He finished 2nd in Norris to voting to Cale Makar, and ahead of Quinn Hughes. Werenski finished with 82 points on the season, which was second among all defenseman. His 23 goals were second among all defenseman. He had 59 assists, which was one behind Hughes. It also set a franchise record for assists in a season. He was the best player on his team last season.

So, who's fault is it that Jim Montgomery doesn't know who one of the best players in the league is? Is it his fault? Is it the NHL's fault? Does the fault belong to the Blue Jackets?

Something needs to change with how the NHL markets its stars.

Rant Over.

