Blue Jackets Thump Toronto To Earn Third Straight Win

On Wednesday, the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs were the only game on the NHL schedule, so all eyes were on Columbus. The CBJ didn't disappoint.
Cole Sillinger(1,2), Zach Werenski(3), Ivan Provorov(2), Dante Fabbro(1), and Mathieu Olivier(1) powered the Blue Jackets offense, while Elvis Merzlikins had another great outing as they absolutely took it to Toronto on Wednesday night. Columbus jumped on Toronto early and didn't take their foot off the gas for 55-plus minutes.
The story of this game was the play of the 3rd line consisting of Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle, and Cole Sillinger. The line combined for 3 goals and 11 points, while having a +/- of plus-13. Every time something happened, that line was on the ice. They were virtually unstoppable, and all three earned stars at the end of the game.
Defenseman Zach Werenski is starting to heat up as well. He has two goals and 4 points in the last two games and has started to look like he did last year. He's now up to 3 goals and 8 points on the season, while having a plus-9 rating.
Elvis Merzlikins, with the win, is now 4-1 on the season and has looked very good in most of the games. To go along with the 4 wins, he's sporting a .915 SV% and a 2,97 GAA. Last night's win was his first home win of the year as well.
The Blue Jackets are now 6-4 with 12 points and sit 5th in the Metro.
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
What's Next: The Jackets welcome The St. Louis Blues into Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.