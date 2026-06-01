Blue Jackets Urged To Sign Kraken Forward In Free Agency

Could Bobby McMann be a good fit on the Blue Jackets?
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz looked at one move that each NHL team should make during this off-season. When it came to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gretz argued that they should try to sign Seattle Kraken forward Bobby McMann if he hits the free-agent market.
"Columbus was only 19th in goals scored a year ago, while McMann has turned himself into a back-to-back 20-goal scorer. His work ethic, speed, size and ability on the forecheck could bring a nice mindset change to a team that needs some added juice," Gretz wrote.
When noting that the Blue Jackets' forward group could use a boost, it would make sense if they tried to sign McMann this off-season. He would have the potential to be a very good addition to the Blue Jackets' top nine, as he provides a nice mixture of offensive production and grit.
McMann's stats from the 2025-26 season effectively demonstrate this. In 78 games this campaign split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kraken, McMann set new career highs with 29 goals, 17 assists, 46 points, and 165 hits. With numbers like these, he would be an excellent player for the Blue Jackets to bring in as they look to be a playoff team next year.
However, with McMann being one of the top forwards who can hit the market on July 1, the Blue Jackets would have a lot of competition for him if they target him. While this is the case, the fit looks strong on paper, and it will be intriguing to see if Columbus can sign him from here.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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