Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Blue Jackets Win First Game Under Rick Bowness, Beating Calgary For Second Straight Win cover image

Blue Jackets Win First Game Under Rick Bowness, Beating Calgary For Second Straight Win

Jason Newland
50m
Partner
240Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets record is now 20-19-7 with 47 points. They sit 7th in the Metro Division.

Dante Fabbro(3), Charlie Coyle(8,9-ENG), Zach Werenski(17-PPG), and Boone Jenner(8-GWG) powered the CBJ offense, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves to beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. 

The Rick Bowness era has begun with a win. 

The Blue Jackets jumped on the Flames quickly in the first period by scoring twice. But when the Flames scored in the dying seconds of the second period to tie the game, you could feel the energy get sucked out of Nationwide Arena. 

They didn't quit though. Blue Jackets superstar Zach Werenski scored a power play goal with about 15 minutes to play to put Columbus back on top, but per the norm, it didn't last long. Mikael Backlund scored the Flames third power play goal of the night to tie the game yet again, this time at three. Another blown third period lead.

But Captain Boone Jenner would not be stopped on Tuesday night. Having already registered a fight, he would score what would end up being the game winner with 1:34 left in the game. He then recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle's empty net goal to record the rare Gordie Howe Hat Trick. 

They do need to clean the penalty kill up though. They gave up three power play goals that almost cost them this win. 

Bowness said of the win, "We asked them to compete and we did. We competed. We played very well. In the first 40 minutes, we weren't giving them anything 5-on-5. Clearly, the penalty kill is the one that set us back, so we'll work on that. We can fix that."

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus (1-1-0) and Calgary (1-1-0) concluded the season series with both teams winning their respective home contests.&nbsp; The home team has now won eight of the past nine games in the overall series.
  • With both teams scoring five goals in their respective victories, the winning team has now scored four or more goals in seven of the last 10 games of the series.
  • Both teams won their games by multiple tallies and have done so in five-straight meetings as well as in nine of the past 10 outings in the all-time series.
  • The Jackets won their second consecutive game and opened a stretch of seven of the next eight games at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Blue Jackets scored first for the 26th&nbsp;time this season, 21st&nbsp;time at Nationwide Arena, and are 16-6-4 when doing so (8-4-1 at home).
  • Columbus head coach&nbsp;Rick Bowness&nbsp;earned the win in his first game behind the bench.

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Dante Fabbro scored his 3rd goal.
  • Charlie Coyle his 8th and 9th goals of the season. He also collected his 20th assist and had 7 shots on goal. He posted his third three-point performance of the season with two goals and an assist (2-1-3) and has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season (3-1-4). He now sits two goals shy of 200 for his career (198-316-514, 996 GP).
  • Zach Werenski scored his 17th goal and had 2 assists. He also had 5 shots on goal. He posted his fifth three-point effort of the season with a goal and two assists. He has points in each of his past 15 contests at Nationwide Arena (11-18-289, 11 multi-point outings), for the second-longest home points streak in club history and trailing his 22-game streak from Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 22, 2025. He has notched 50 points for the third-straight campaign and became the fourth active U.S.-born defenseman with as many consecutive seasons (Adam Fox from 2021-22 to 2024-25; Quinn Hughes from 2021-22 to 2024-25; John Carlson from 2017-18 to 2019-20). Werenski improved his career mark against Calgary to 6-8-14 with five multi-point efforts in 16 career games, including 4-5-9 in his last seven games played and has 4-4-8 in his eight career home games with back-to-back multi-point performances at home vs. the Flames (2-3-5).
  • Boone Jenner scored his 8th goal, had two assists, and had a fight. He registered the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his NHL career tonight after scoring the game-winning goal with 1:34 remaining in the third period as well as assisting on Coyle’s empty net tally and earning a fighting major against Rasmus Andersson in the second period. His seventh multi-point effort of the season (1-1-2) also makes him one assist shy of 200 for his NHL career (207-199-406, 773 GP). He also became the third player in franchise history with 30 career game-winning goals, behind only Rick Nash (44) and Cam Atkinson (42)
  • Jake Christiansen picked up his 2nd assist.
  • Dmitri Voronkov recorded his 14th assist.
  • Adam Fantilli got his 17th assist. He also won 9/14 faceoffs.
  • Kirill Marchenko tallied his 22nd assist.
  • Kent Johnson set a season high with 20:55 time on ice.
  • Ivan Provorov had 6 shots on goal.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 1/4.
  • The Columbus PK couldn't make a stop, giving up 3 power play goals on three chances.
  • Columbus won 55.4% of the faceoffs - 36/65
  • The Blue Jackets had 21 hits.

Up Next: Columbus is back home to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News