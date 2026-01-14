Blue Jackets Win First Game Under Rick Bowness, Beating Calgary For Second Straight Win

Dante Fabbro(3), Charlie Coyle(8,9-ENG), Zach Werenski(17-PPG), and Boone Jenner(8-GWG) powered the CBJ offense, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves to beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
The Rick Bowness era has begun with a win.
The Blue Jackets jumped on the Flames quickly in the first period by scoring twice. But when the Flames scored in the dying seconds of the second period to tie the game, you could feel the energy get sucked out of Nationwide Arena.
They didn't quit though. Blue Jackets superstar Zach Werenski scored a power play goal with about 15 minutes to play to put Columbus back on top, but per the norm, it didn't last long. Mikael Backlund scored the Flames third power play goal of the night to tie the game yet again, this time at three. Another blown third period lead.
But Captain Boone Jenner would not be stopped on Tuesday night. Having already registered a fight, he would score what would end up being the game winner with 1:34 left in the game. He then recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle's empty net goal to record the rare Gordie Howe Hat Trick.
They do need to clean the penalty kill up though. They gave up three power play goals that almost cost them this win.
Bowness said of the win, "We asked them to compete and we did. We competed. We played very well. In the first 40 minutes, we weren't giving them anything 5-on-5. Clearly, the penalty kill is the one that set us back, so we'll work on that. We can fix that."
Up Next: Columbus is back home to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
