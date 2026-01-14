Blue Jackets Win First Game Under Rick Bowness, Beating Calgary For Second Straight Win

Dante Fabbro scored his 3rd goal.

Charlie Coyle his 8th and 9th goals of the season. He also collected his 20th assist and had 7 shots on goal. He posted his third three-point performance of the season with two goals and an assist (2-1-3) and has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season (3-1-4). He now sits two goals shy of 200 for his career (198-316-514, 996 GP).

Zach Werenski scored his 17th goal and had 2 assists. He also had 5 shots on goal. He posted his fifth three-point effort of the season with a goal and two assists. He has points in each of his past 15 contests at Nationwide Arena (11-18-289, 11 multi-point outings), for the second-longest home points streak in club history and trailing his 22-game streak from Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 22, 2025. He has notched 50 points for the third-straight campaign and became the fourth active U.S.-born defenseman with as many consecutive seasons (Adam Fox from 2021-22 to 2024-25; Quinn Hughes from 2021-22 to 2024-25; John Carlson from 2017-18 to 2019-20). Werenski improved his career mark against Calgary to 6-8-14 with five multi-point efforts in 16 career games, including 4-5-9 in his last seven games played and has 4-4-8 in his eight career home games with back-to-back multi-point performances at home vs. the Flames (2-3-5).

Boone Jenner scored his 8th goal, had two assists, and had a fight. He registered the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his NHL career tonight after scoring the game-winning goal with 1:34 remaining in the third period as well as assisting on Coyle’s empty net tally and earning a fighting major against Rasmus Andersson in the second period. His seventh multi-point effort of the season (1-1-2) also makes him one assist shy of 200 for his NHL career (207-199-406, 773 GP). He also became the third player in franchise history with 30 career game-winning goals, behind only Rick Nash (44) and Cam Atkinson (42)

Jake Christiansen picked up his 2nd assist.

Dmitri Voronkov recorded his 14th assist.

Adam Fantilli got his 17th assist. He also won 9/14 faceoffs.

Kirill Marchenko tallied his 22nd assist.

Kent Johnson set a season high with 20:55 time on ice.