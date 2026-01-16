Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Blue Jackets Win Third Straight With Strong Performance By Elvis Merzļikins cover image

Blue Jackets Win Third Straight With Strong Performance By Elvis Merzļikins

Jason Newland
7h
Partner
240Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets' record is now 21-19-7 with 49 points. They're three points clear of the last-place New York Rangers in the Metro.

Charlie Coyle(10-PPG), Kirill Marchenko(17), Zach Werenski(18-PPG), and Kent Johnson(5) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzļikins played well in a 4-1 CBJ win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. The win was Merzļikins first since a December 4th win over the Detroit Red Wings. 

Columbus played a fairly clean game against Vancouver, minus the pesky power play goal they gave up, but they're headed in the right direction, and that's a start. 

Elvis, after the game about being able to play, said, "I'm really excited. I mean nothing against Dean, I mean, his decisions were his decisions. I'm mature enough, so I'm obviously happy that we have a new coach because it's new energy right now."

HC Rick Bowness: "I want these guys to start to understand, we have a good team here, and we do. And we have to keep pushing. That’s what we’re gonna do."

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus (1-1-0) and Vancouver (1-1-0) concluded the season series with both teams winning their respective home games. The home team has won 10-straight games as well as 11 of the past 12 in the series
  • The Blue Jackets won their third consecutive game overall and second home game of a stretch of six-of-seven at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28.
  • The club has earned points in four-straight home games (3-0-1) and five of the last six at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 28, 2025 (4-1-1)
  • Columbus finished 100 percent on the power play tonight for the second time this season on multiple attempts (2-for-2 on Oct. 21 at Dallas) and have scored on the man-advantage in three-straight games (5-of-9, 55.5 pct.).&nbsp; It also marked the second time in the last three games and the fifth time this season the team has notched multiple PPG in a game.
  • The Blue Jackets scored first for the 27th&nbsp;time this season, 15th&nbsp;time at Nationwide Arena, and are 17-6-4 when doing so (10-4-1 at home).&nbsp;
  • CBJ scored in all three periods for the 15th&nbsp;time this season.

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Charlie Coyle scored his 10th goal of the season. He also had 8 shots on goal and scored for the third-straight game (4-1-5) with his power play tally in the first period to sit one goal shy of 200 for his career (199-316-515, 997 GP). He registered eight shots on goal tonight to tie his single-game career high (8 on Feb. 27, 2018, vs. St. Louis). His goal gives him 9-10-19 in 34 career matchups against Vancouver, who has 6-7-13 in 17 career home contests with 3-5-8 in his last eight at home.
  • Kirill Marchenko scored his 17th of the season and picked up his 23rd assist. Marchenko posted his seventh multi-point performance of the season with a goal and assist and has now picked up points in three-straight (1-4-5) and 10 of the last 12 games (7-7-14). He extended his points streak against the Canucks to five-straight games (5-4-9) with 3-2-5 in the 2025-26 series and his career totals to 7-4-11 in seven career contests.
  • Zach Werenski scored his 18th goal of the season while on the power play. He scored for the second straight game (2-2-4) with his power-play goal and has points in three consecutive games (2-3-5). He has points in each of his past 16 contests at Nationwide Arena (12-18-30, 11 multi-point outings), for the second-longest home points streak in club history, trailing his 22-game streak from Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 22, 2025. He improved his career totals against Vancouver to 4-5-9 in 15 career games with points in five of the past seven games vs. the Canucks (2-3-5) as well as points in his last three (2-1-3) at Nationwide Arena.
  • Kent Johnson scored his 5th of the season and had an assist. He also had 17:36 of ice time.
  • Adam Fantilli recorded his 18th assist.
  • Boone Jenner collected his 16th assist. Jenner notched the 200th assist in his NHL career (207-200-407, 774 GP) to become the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone (Werenski, Nash, and Vyborny). He improved his career mark against Vancouver to 3-7-10 in 21 career games with 3-5-8 in 11 career outings at Nationwide Arena with 2-3-5 in his last three at home.
  • Damon Severson recorded his 15th assist.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 2/2.
  • The Columbus PK stopped 1 of 2 Canucks power plays.
  • Columbus won 47.1% of the faceoffs - 24/51
  • The Blue Jackets had 19 hits.

Up Next: Columbus travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday night. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News