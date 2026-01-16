Blue Jackets Win Third Straight With Strong Performance By Elvis Merzļikins

Charlie Coyle scored his 10th goal of the season. He also had 8 shots on goal and scored for the third-straight game (4-1-5) with his power play tally in the first period to sit one goal shy of 200 for his career (199-316-515, 997 GP). He registered eight shots on goal tonight to tie his single-game career high (8 on Feb. 27, 2018, vs. St. Louis). His goal gives him 9-10-19 in 34 career matchups against Vancouver, who has 6-7-13 in 17 career home contests with 3-5-8 in his last eight at home.

Kirill Marchenko scored his 17th of the season and picked up his 23rd assist. Marchenko posted his seventh multi-point performance of the season with a goal and assist and has now picked up points in three-straight (1-4-5) and 10 of the last 12 games (7-7-14). He extended his points streak against the Canucks to five-straight games (5-4-9) with 3-2-5 in the 2025-26 series and his career totals to 7-4-11 in seven career contests.

Zach Werenski scored his 18th goal of the season while on the power play. He scored for the second straight game (2-2-4) with his power-play goal and has points in three consecutive games (2-3-5). He has points in each of his past 16 contests at Nationwide Arena (12-18-30, 11 multi-point outings), for the second-longest home points streak in club history, trailing his 22-game streak from Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 22, 2025. He improved his career totals against Vancouver to 4-5-9 in 15 career games with points in five of the past seven games vs. the Canucks (2-3-5) as well as points in his last three (2-1-3) at Nationwide Arena.

Kent Johnson scored his 5th of the season and had an assist. He also had 17:36 of ice time.

Adam Fantilli recorded his 18th assist.

Boone Jenner collected his 16th assist. Jenner notched the 200th assist in his NHL career (207-200-407, 774 GP) to become the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone (Werenski, Nash, and Vyborny). He improved his career mark against Vancouver to 3-7-10 in 21 career games with 3-5-8 in 11 career outings at Nationwide Arena with 2-3-5 in his last three at home.