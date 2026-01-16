Blue Jackets Win Third Straight With Strong Performance By Elvis Merzļikins

Charlie Coyle(10-PPG), Kirill Marchenko(17), Zach Werenski(18-PPG), and Kent Johnson(5) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzļikins played well in a 4-1 CBJ win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. The win was Merzļikins first since a December 4th win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Columbus played a fairly clean game against Vancouver, minus the pesky power play goal they gave up, but they're headed in the right direction, and that's a start.
Elvis, after the game about being able to play, said, "I'm really excited. I mean nothing against Dean, I mean, his decisions were his decisions. I'm mature enough, so I'm obviously happy that we have a new coach because it's new energy right now."
HC Rick Bowness: "I want these guys to start to understand, we have a good team here, and we do. And we have to keep pushing. That’s what we’re gonna do."
Up Next: Columbus travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday night.
